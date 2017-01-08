Chrissy Teigen Chills On The Stairs at Golden Globes 2017 With Hubby John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a picture perfect couple at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They did their red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest while sitting on the stairs.

Fans caught Chrissy shaking Ryan Reynolds‘ hand while sitting down and chatting to Blake Lively.

John is set to present during the show, which is hosted by Jimmy Fallon, RIGHT NOW at 8/7c on NBC!

FYI: Chrissy is wearing Marchesa. John is wearing Gucci.