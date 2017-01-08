Top Stories
2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

VIDEO: Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite, Imagine Where 'Wizards' Characters Are Today!

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Join Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson at Art of Elysium Gala 2017!

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend shine as they arrive at The Art of Elysium’s Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 7) at Red Studios in Los Angeles.

The model and her musician husband were joined at the event by fellow couples Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana, along with David Arquette and his pregnant wife Christina McLarty.

Other guests at the event included models Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye, Shameless actresses Emma Kenney and Shanola Hampton, and musician ZZ Ward.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress. Hailey is wearing Jonathan Simkhai dress

Photos: Getty
