Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 10:46 pm

Claire Foy Takes Home Best Actress in TV Drama at Golden Globes 2017

Claire Foy Takes Home Best Actress in TV Drama at Golden Globes 2017

Claire Foy had a big night at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 32-year-old actress looked stunning in a pink sequined gown while walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the show, Claire was awarded with Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series in the drama category for her role in The Crown.

He co-star John Lithgow was also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role but did not win, although The Crown took home Best TV series!

FYI: Claire is wearing an Erdem gown and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
claire for best actress golden globes 2017 01
claire for best actress golden globes 2017 02
claire for best actress golden globes 2017 03
claire for best actress golden globes 2017 04
claire for best actress golden globes 2017 05
claire for best actress golden globes 2017 06
claire for best actress golden globes 2017 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Claire Foy, Golden Globes, John Lithgow

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here