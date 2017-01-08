Claire Foy Takes Home Best Actress in TV Drama at Golden Globes 2017

Claire Foy had a big night at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 32-year-old actress looked stunning in a pink sequined gown while walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the show, Claire was awarded with Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series in the drama category for her role in The Crown.

He co-star John Lithgow was also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role but did not win, although The Crown took home Best TV series!

FYI: Claire is wearing an Erdem gown and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.

