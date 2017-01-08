Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 5:20 pm

David & Brooklyn Beckham Hit Up London Fashion Week For Kent & Curwen Presentation

David & Brooklyn Beckham Hit Up London Fashion Week For Kent & Curwen Presentation

David Beckham and his oldest son Brooklyn pose for a photo while attending the Kent & Curwen presentation as part of London Fashion Week – Men’s January 2017 on Sunday (January 8) in London, England.

The 41-year-old retired soccer star actually serves as a brand ambassador and a creative lead for the clothing line.

Earlier in the weekend, David took to his Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos while preparing for the runway presentation.

“Final preparations underway for Sunday’s presentation of my AW17 collection @KentandCurwen #LFWM,” he captioned one photo.

“Brooklyn getting kitted out for my presentation on Sunday AW17 collection @KentandCurwen #LFWM @brooklnbeckham,” he captioned another. Check out the photos below!

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Also pictured: Brooklyn out and about in London on Thursday (January 5) after arriving back in town from a holiday vacation with his family.
Credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage; Photos: Getty Images, AKM-GSI
