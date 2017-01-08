Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 10:56 pm

Dev Patel & Jonah Hill Hit Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Dev Patel and Jonah Hill both step out for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former took the stage with his co-star Sunny Pawar to present their film Lion, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama.

Dev was up for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, Musical or Comedy, and Jonah was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Sadly, they both lost out.

FYI: Jonah is wearing Prada. Dev is wearing Burberry.

WENN
