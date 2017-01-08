Diane Kruger & Sophia Bush Attend Sean Penn's Haiti Gala 2017

Diane Kruger and Sophia Bush both stepped out for a good cause this weekend!

They attended the 2017 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization held at Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Meanwhile, Connie Britton, Joel Edgerton, Jason Segel, Edward Norton, Patricia Arquette, David O. Russell, Garcelle Beauvais, Courtney Love, and Rainn Wilson were also in attendance.

A record $37 million was raised for J/P HRO and their initiatives in Haiti.

10+ pictures inside of Diane Kruger, Sophia Bush, and more at the annual gala…