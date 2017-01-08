Donald Glover Wins Best Comedy Series For 'Atlanta' at Golden Globes 2017

Donald Glover took home a big award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actor accepted Best Comedy Series for Atlanta, which he created and starred in, beating out Black-ish, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent, and Veep.

Also in attendance were his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, Keith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

FYI: Donald is wearing Gucci.

