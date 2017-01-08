Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:06 pm

Donald Glover Wins Best Comedy Series For 'Atlanta' at Golden Globes 2017

Donald Glover Wins Best Comedy Series For 'Atlanta' at Golden Globes 2017

Donald Glover took home a big award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actor accepted Best Comedy Series for Atlanta, which he created and starred in, beating out Black-ish, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent, and Veep.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Glover

Also in attendance were his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, Keith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

FYI: Donald is wearing Gucci.

10 pictures inside of Donald Glover and his co-stars at the Globes
Just Jared on Facebook
donald glover 2017 golden globes 01
donald glover 2017 golden globes 02
donald glover 2017 golden globes 03
donald glover 2017 golden globes 04
donald glover 2017 golden globes 05
donald glover 2017 golden globes 06
donald glover 2017 golden globes 07
donald glover 2017 golden globes 08
donald glover 2017 golden globes 09
donald glover 2017 golden globes 10
donald glover 2017 golden globes 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Brian Tyree Henry, Donald Glover, Golden Globes, Keith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here