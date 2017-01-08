Drew Barrymore Gets Glam for Golden Globes - See Her Selfies!

Drew Barrymore is giving fans an inside look at her Golden Globes prep routine.

The 41-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet in a shimmery floor-length gown while attending the the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Drew will take the stage as one of the presenters tonight.

Before all the excitement started, though, Drew was all about the face masks!

“First it’s like this #goldenglobes #kbeauty,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

FYI: Drew is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress and Harry Winston jewelry.

Click inside to see Drew’s “after” selfie…