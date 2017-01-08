Dylan & Hopper Penn Support Dad Sean at Haiti Rising Gala 2017

Sean Penn got the support of his kids at his annual fundraising event this weekend.

Dylan and Hopper Penn hit the carpet with their dad at the 2017 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization held at Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nick Jonas was also in attendance and took the stage that night.

A record $37 million was raised for J/P HRO and their initiatives in Haiti.

