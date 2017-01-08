Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:43 pm

Eddie Redmayne Looks Sharpe at the Golden Globes 2017

Eddie Redmayne Looks Sharpe at the Golden Globes 2017

Eddie Redmayne is all smiles at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 35-year-old actor suited up while walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Although Eddie wasn’t nominated at this year’s show, he took the stage to present an award.

Eddie has been nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for the past two years and took home the award for The Theory of Everything in 2015.

FYI: Eddie is wearing an entirely Prada outfit.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Eddie Redmayne, Golden Globes

