Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, & Samira Wiley Promote 'The Handmaid's Tale' at TCA 2017

The Handmaid’s Tale cast brought the new Hulu show to TCA this weekend.

Stars Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, and Joseph Fiennes talked about the series at a panel held during 2017 Winter TCA Tour at Langham Hotel on Saturday (January 7) in Pasadena, Calif.

The Handmaid’s Tale is the “story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values.’”

The series debuts on April 26 on Hulu! In case you missed it, check out the latest trailer!

