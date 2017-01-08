Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:30 am

Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner Step Out For Sean Penn's Star-Studded Haiti Rising Gala 2017

Sean Penn‘s annual fundraiser brought out the stars once again!

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner were among the attendees at his 2017 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization held at Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Lily Collins, Emile Hirsch, Pamela Anderson and son Brandon Lee, Melissa Bolona, Rachel Zoe, and Sean Parker and his wife Alexandra.

A record $37 million was raised for J/P HRO and their initiatives in Haiti.

10+ pictures inside of Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, and more at the annual gala…
Credit: Sara De Boer; Photos: INSTAR, Getty
