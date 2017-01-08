Ellen Page & Girlfriend Samantha Thomas Take their Dog for a Walk
Ellen Page is joined by longtime girlfriend Samantha Thomas as they step out with their dog on Thursday afternoon (January 5) in Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old actress and her girlfriend rocked similar beanies and boots as they took their dog to a vet appointment.
2017 is going to be a busy year for Ellen!
She has two new films coming out later this year – Flatliners and Mercy.
