Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:00 am

Ellen Page & Girlfriend Samantha Thomas Take their Dog for a Walk

Ellen Page & Girlfriend Samantha Thomas Take their Dog for a Walk

Ellen Page is joined by longtime girlfriend Samantha Thomas as they step out with their dog on Thursday afternoon (January 5) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress and her girlfriend rocked similar beanies and boots as they took their dog to a vet appointment.

2017 is going to be a busy year for Ellen!

She has two new films coming out later this year – Flatliners and Mercy.

ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 01
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 02
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 03
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 04
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 05
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 06
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 07
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 08
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 09
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 10
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 11
ellen page samantha thomas take their dog for a walk 12

