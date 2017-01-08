Emily Ratajkowski is a Golden Goddess at Golden Globes 2017
Emily Ratajkowski looks glamorous in gold at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 25-year-old We Are Your Friends star wore an elegant Reem Acra gown.
Before hitting the red carpet, Emily posted a glam shot of her look on Twitter, captioning it “#goldenglobes2017″
#goldenglobes2017 pic.twitter.com/Gdc64dpEAM
— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 8, 2017