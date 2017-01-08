Emma Stone's Golden Globes 2017 Look Is Stunning!

Emma Stone looks simply stunning at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

The 28-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma is up for the Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award this evening for her work in La La Land. Emma is also set to take the stage to present an award this evening as well. Best of luck, Emma!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Valentino couture gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Tiffany and Co jewelry, and Valentino clutch.