Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:04 pm

Emma Stone's Golden Globes 2017 Look Is Stunning!

Emma Stone's Golden Globes 2017 Look Is Stunning!

Emma Stone looks simply stunning at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

The 28-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma is up for the Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award this evening for her work in La La Land. Emma is also set to take the stage to present an award this evening as well. Best of luck, Emma!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Valentino couture gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Tiffany and Co jewelry, and Valentino clutch.
emma stone golden globes 2017 red carpet 01
emma stone golden globes 2017 red carpet 02
emma stone golden globes 2017 red carpet 03
emma stone golden globes 2017 red carpet 04
emma stone golden globes 2017 red carpet 05

