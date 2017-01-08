Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' in New 'Beauty & The Beast' Trailer!

A new television spot for Beauty and the Beast just debuted and it features Emma Watson singing “Belle,” the opening number!

The spot premiered during the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 8) and it gives us another taste of Emma‘s singing voice in the film.

We previously got our first listen to Emma‘s voice in a clip from “Something There” after the Belle doll featuring the song was released last week.

Make sure to check out the brand new poster for the movie!



Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – Golden Globes TV Spot