Evan Rachel Wood Wears Suit to Golden Globes 2017, Says Dresses ‘Aren’t A Requirement’ For Women

Evan Rachel Wood is making a major statement with her wardrobe choice at the Golden Globes.

The 29-year-old actress opted to a chic pantsuit to the awards show to let women know dresses “aren’t a requirement” for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evan Rachel Wood

““This is my third nomination and I’ve been to the Globes six times, and I’ve worn a dress every time,” Evan said to Ryan Seacrest while she walked the red carpet. “And I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses, but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew they aren’t a requirement. And that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to, and to just be yourself because your worth is more than that. So this year I said I’m going as an homage to Marlene Dietrich and Victor Victoria, and David Bowie because it’s his birthday.”

Also pictured on the red carpet was Evan‘s Westworld co-star Thandie Newton.

FYI: Evan is wearing an Altuzarra suit. Thandie is wearing a Monse dress, Harry Winston jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.