Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Goes Sheer For Golden Globes with Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner turns heads on the red carpet in a daring sheer gown at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Game of Thrones actress joined her co-star Maisie Williams, who stunned in a bright and flowy yellow gown on the carpet.

Sophie and Maisie both are at the ceremony to support their series, which is up for Best Drama Series, against The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.

