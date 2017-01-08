Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:12 pm

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Goes Sheer For Golden Globes with Maisie Williams

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Goes Sheer For Golden Globes with Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner turns heads on the red carpet in a daring sheer gown at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Game of Thrones actress joined her co-star Maisie Williams, who stunned in a bright and flowy yellow gown on the carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

Sophie and Maisie both are at the ceremony to support their series, which is up for Best Drama Series, against The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
maisie williams sophie turner golden globes 01
maisie williams sophie turner golden globes 02
maisie williams sophie turner golden globes 03
maisie williams sophie turner golden globes 04
maisie williams sophie turner golden globes 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here