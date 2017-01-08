Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 5:33 pm

George Michael's Manager Says He Knew He Would Die Young

George Michael's Manager Says He Knew He Would Die Young

George Michael‘s passing may have come as a surprise to many, but his former manager said he knew it was going to happen.

Rob Kahane explained that George always thought he would die at a young age.

“He was obsessed with saying, ‘I know I’m going to die young.’ He’d say, ‘It’s OK. I’ve had a great life,’” Rob told Billboard.

He added that he spoke to George before his death, saying, “I called him, and he said, ‘I’m good.’ He sounded fine.”

Rob also got the chance to hear some of George‘s new music, saying that it was “totally pop, like something that would’ve been on ‘Faith.’ The songs weren’t depressing. That’s why I thought everything was OK with him.”
