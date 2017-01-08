Gina Rodriguez is 'Forever Grateful' at Golden Globes 2017

Gina Rodriguez sparkles and steals the spotlight at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Jane the Virgin actress, who brought along her older sister Rebecca as her date, was up for Best Comedy Actress at the ceremony, although she lost out to Tracee Ellis Ross.

Although she didn’t take home another Golden Globe for her role as Jane Villanueva, Gina is still grateful for everything.

“This will never get old. Grateful. Forever grateful,” she wrote on Instagram with a pic of her on the carpet.

FYI: Gina wore a Naeem Khan gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Chopard jewels.