Giuliana Rancic, Nancy O'Dell, & More TV Hosts Hit the Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet!

Giuliana Rancic and Nancy O’Dell are first up on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies are just two of the many television hosts who will be interviewing stars and giving fashion updates on the carpet this evening.

Other correspondents at the event include Carly Steel, Charissa Thompson, Debbie Matenopoulos, Diana Madison, Jenna Bush Hager, Karrueche Tran, Kit Hoover, Louise Roe, Natalie Morales, Renee Bargh, Ross Mathews, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

FYI: Giuliana is wearing a Rani Zakhem high neck floral hand painted sleeveless ball gown. Carly is wearing a Jovani Signature gown. Louise is wearing Loeffler Randall shoes.