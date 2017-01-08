Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!
It was a great night honoring the best in entertainment over the past year at the 2017 Golden Globes and we have the full list of winners right here!
The big winner of the night was La La Land, which took home all seven awards it was nominated for including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.
There were some major moments during the show, including Meryl Streep‘s powerful acceptance speech during which she slammed Donald Trump, and the cold open that was a star-studded parody of the movie La La Land.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight – WINNER
Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land – WINNER
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle – WINNER
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land – WINNER
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals – WINNER
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Longergan – Manchester By the Sea
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
La La Land – WINNER
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell Or High Water
Original Score, Motion Picture
Arrival
Lion
La La Land – WINNER
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia – WINNER
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Cant Stop The Feeling,” Trolls – Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback
“City Of Stars,” La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul – WINNER
“Faith,” Sing – Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Divines, France
Elle, France – WINNER
Neruda, Chile
The Salesman, Iran/France
Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown – WINNER
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta – WINNER
Veep
Transparent
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. OJ Simpson – WINNER
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Reese, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath – WINNER
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta – WINNER
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte, Graves
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown – WINNER
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Catriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager – WINNER
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson – WINNER
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager – WINNER
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Lithgow, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager – WINNER
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld