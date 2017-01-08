It was a great night honoring the best in entertainment over the past year at the 2017 Golden Globes and we have the full list of winners right here!

The big winner of the night was La La Land, which took home all seven awards it was nominated for including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

There were some major moments during the show, including Meryl Streep‘s powerful acceptance speech during which she slammed Donald Trump, and the cold open that was a star-studded parody of the movie La La Land.

Click inside for the full list of Golden Globes nominations…

Golden Globes 2017 – Complete Winners List

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

La La Land – WINNER

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle – WINNER

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land – WINNER

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals – WINNER

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Longergan – Manchester By the Sea

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

La La Land – WINNER

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester By The Sea

Hell Or High Water

Original Score, Motion Picture

Arrival

Lion

La La Land – WINNER

Moonlight

Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia – WINNER

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Cant Stop The Feeling,” Trolls – Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback

“City Of Stars,” La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul – WINNER

“Faith,” Sing – Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines, France

Elle, France – WINNER

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown – WINNER

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta – WINNER

Veep

Transparent

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. OJ Simpson – WINNER

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Reese, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath – WINNER

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta – WINNER

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Nick Nolte, Graves

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown – WINNER

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Catriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager – WINNER

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson – WINNER

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager – WINNER

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Lithgow, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager – WINNER

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld