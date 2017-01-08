Golden Globes 2017 - Full List of Presenters Here!
Who’s ready for a night of celebrating the best in film and television of the past year?! The 2017 Golden Globes air this evening and we can’t wait!
There are a ton of amazing presenters expected to hit the stage and hand out accolades at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
You can expect everyone from Ben Affleck and Nicole Kidman to Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone to present awards.
JustJared.com will be blogging all night long, so be sure to check back for all the best content!
In case you missed it, check out the full list of nominees too!
Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes will air live tonight, January 8 @ 7PM on NBC.
Click inside to see the full list of Globes presenters…
Ben Affleck
Casey Affleck
Kristen Bell
Annette Bening
Pierce Brosnan
Naomi Campbell
Jessica Chastain
Leonardo DiCaprio
Gal Gadot
Hugh Grant
Jon Hamm
Chris Hemsworth
Felicity Jones
John Legend
Ryan Reynolds
Sting
Emma Stone
Carrie Underwood
Vince Vaughn
Carl Weathers
Kristen Wiig
Drew Barrymore
Steve Carell
Priyanka Chopra
Matt Damon
Viola Davis
Laura Dern
Goldie Hawn
Anna Kendrick
Nicole Kidman
Brie Larson
Diego Luna
Sienna Miller
Mandy Moore
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Timothy Olyphant
Chris Pine
Eddie Redmayne
Zoe Saldana
Amy Schumer
Sylvester Stallone
Justin Theroux
Milo Ventimiglia
Sofia Vergara
Reese Witherspoon
Sunny Pawar
Michael Keaton
Cuba Gooding Jr.