Goldie Hawn Sits with 'Snatched' Daughter Amy Schumer at Golden Globes 2017

Goldie Hawn is joined by longtime love Kurt Russell as they arrive at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 71-year-old actress showed off her shoulders in a metallic black gown.

Inside the event, Goldie say with her new movie daughter Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch.

Goldie and Amy star in the upcoming mother-daughter comedy Snatched, which is set to hit theaters in May.

FYI: Goldie is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Ferragamo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry while carrying a Jimmy Choo bag.

