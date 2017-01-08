Hailee Steinfeld is Sheer Beauty on the Golden Globe Red Carpet

Hailee Steinfeld wore the most beautiful sheer lavender gown on the red carpet of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

The actress, who just turned 20 on December 11, stunned on the carpet in a dress custom made for her by Vera Wang.

Tonight, marks a turning point in Hailee‘s career as she sits in a room full of immensely talented peers and mentions as a nominee.

Hailee was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – category for her role in coming-of-age story The Edge of Seventeen.