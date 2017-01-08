Heidi Klum Returns Home After Vacationing with Boyfriend Vito Schnabel
Heidi Klum struts her way through LAX airport after a flight from Miami on Saturday (January 7) in Los Angeles.
The 43-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge looked super tan after a quick getaway with longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel in Miami.
While they were on vacation, Heidi took to Instagram to share a video of the trees and water as she rang in the new year on the sunny beach.
