Sun, 08 January 2017 at 5:00 am

Heidi Klum Returns Home After Vacationing with Boyfriend Vito Schnabel

Heidi Klum Returns Home After Vacationing with Boyfriend Vito Schnabel

Heidi Klum struts her way through LAX airport after a flight from Miami on Saturday (January 7) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge looked super tan after a quick getaway with longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel in Miami.

While they were on vacation, Heidi took to Instagram to share a video of the trees and water as she rang in the new year on the sunny beach.

Check out her post below!

Happy 2017 😄❤️

A video posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

