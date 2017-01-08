Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer Rocks a Tuxedo at Golden Globes 2017 with Janelle Monae

Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae hit the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies are at the event to support their film Hidden Figures and Octavia is nominated for her performance in the Best Supporting Actress category!

Janelle is also representing her movie Moonlight, nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama tonight.

FYI: Octavia is wearing a custom Laura Basci tuxedo styled by Wendi & Nicole, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Janelle is wearing an Armani Prive gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Forevermark diamonds.