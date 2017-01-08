Hilary Duff's Son Luca is Growing Up so Fast!

Hilary Duff checks her phone as she makes enjoys a stroll around town on Friday afternoon (January 6) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Younger actress rocked a trench coat over a tank top and ripped jeans as she picked up lunch to go.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary recently took to Instagram to share an adorable new pic of her four-year-old son Luca.

“What is it ma,” Hilary captioned the cute black and white photo below.

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 7, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff grabbing lunch…