Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:30 am

Hilary Duff's Son Luca is Growing Up so Fast!

Hilary Duff's Son Luca is Growing Up so Fast!

Hilary Duff checks her phone as she makes enjoys a stroll around town on Friday afternoon (January 6) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Younger actress rocked a trench coat over a tank top and ripped jeans as she picked up lunch to go.

Hilary recently took to Instagram to share an adorable new pic of her four-year-old son Luca.

“What is it ma,” Hilary captioned the cute black and white photo below.

hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 01
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 02
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 03
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 04
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 05
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 06
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 07
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 08
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 09
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 10
hilary duff grabs lunch to go in la 11

