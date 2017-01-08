Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:01 pm

Hugh Grant Couples Up With Anna Eberstein at Golden Globes 2017

Hugh Grant Couples Up With Anna Eberstein at Golden Globes 2017

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein make a cute couple at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The longtime partners stepped out together on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hugh is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in the Comedy or Musical category for his role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

His co-star Simon Helberg also brought along his wife Jocelyn Towne as they made their way down the red carpet.

Simon is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the flick.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh grant couples up with anna elisabet eberstein golden globes 2017 01
hugh grant couples up with anna elisabet eberstein golden globes 2017 02
hugh grant couples up with anna elisabet eberstein golden globes 2017 03
hugh grant couples up with anna elisabet eberstein golden globes 2017 04
hugh grant couples up with anna elisabet eberstein golden globes 2017 05
hugh grant couples up with anna elisabet eberstein golden globes 2017 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Anna Eberstein, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, Golden Globes, Hugh Grant, Jocelyn Towne, Simon Helberg

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here