Hugh Grant Couples Up With Anna Eberstein at Golden Globes 2017

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein make a cute couple at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The longtime partners stepped out together on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hugh is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in the Comedy or Musical category for his role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

His co-star Simon Helberg also brought along his wife Jocelyn Towne as they made their way down the red carpet.

Simon is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the flick.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!