Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Look So in Love at Golden Globes 2017

Jeffrey Dean Morgan poses with his wife Hilarie Burton as they arrive at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 50-year-old Walking Dead star presented an award on stage that evening.

Jeffrey and Hilarie did a rare interview together on the carpet where they opened up about their home life.

“It’s made him good cop at home,” Hilarie told ET of him playing Negan. “He gets all his bad cop stuff out of the way at work and then he comes home and he’s happy dad.”

“I’m sweet all the time. And my kid thinks I’m cool, so that works,” Jeffrey said.

“Dinner, babysit, everything,” Hilarie added. “I think that’s the key,” Morgan confessed. “The key to success with home life is to be a crazy person on TV.”