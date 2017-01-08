Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:52 pm

Jeffrey Tambor & 'Transparent' Cast Step Out at Golden Globes 2017

Jeffrey Tambor & 'Transparent' Cast Step Out at Golden Globes 2017

Jeffrey Tambor and the rest of the Transparent cast hit up the 2017 Golden Globes!

The cast, including Judith Light, Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker, Trace Lysette and Jay Duplass, all stepped out to walk the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Both Jeffrey and the show received nominations at the ceremony but didn’t take home any awards this year.

This is the third year straight that the program has been nominated Best Television Series in the category of Musical or Comedy, which it won in 2015.

FYI: Kathryn is wearing a Brandon Maxwell tux, carrying a Roger Vivier clutch and wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of the Transparent cast at the Golden Globes…
Just Jared on Facebook
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 01
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 02
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 03
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 04
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 05
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 06
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 07
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 08
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 09
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 10
jeffrey tambor transparent cast golden globes 2017 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Amy Landecker, Golden Globes, Jay Duplass, Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Kathryn Hahn, Trace Lysette

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here