Jeffrey Tambor & 'Transparent' Cast Step Out at Golden Globes 2017

Jeffrey Tambor and the rest of the Transparent cast hit up the 2017 Golden Globes!

The cast, including Judith Light, Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker, Trace Lysette and Jay Duplass, all stepped out to walk the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Both Jeffrey and the show received nominations at the ceremony but didn’t take home any awards this year.

This is the third year straight that the program has been nominated Best Television Series in the category of Musical or Comedy, which it won in 2015.

FYI: Kathryn is wearing a Brandon Maxwell tux, carrying a Roger Vivier clutch and wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of the Transparent cast at the Golden Globes…

