Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:50 pm

Jessica Chastain's Golden Globes 2017 Look Is Prada Perfect!

Jessica Chastain always looks so amazing!

The actress and nominee arrived at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif, and of course, was looking fab.

Jessica is up for the Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama award for her work in Miss Sloane.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, airing RIGHT NOW on NBC! And we’re of course live-blogging the entire show, so stick with Just Jared all evening.

FYI: Jes is wearing Prada.
Photos: Getty
