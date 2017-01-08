Jessica Chastain's Golden Globes 2017 Look Is Prada Perfect!

Jessica Chastain always looks so amazing!

The actress and nominee arrived at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif, and of course, was looking fab.

Jessica is up for the Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama award for her work in Miss Sloane.

FYI: Jes is wearing Prada.