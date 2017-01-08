Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:24 pm

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Look So in Love at Golden Globes 2017!

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Look So in Love at Golden Globes 2017!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are a picture perfect couple while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old singer and actor is nominated tonight for Best Original Song for his hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the animated movie Trolls.

FYI: Justin is wearing Tom Ford. Jessica is wearing an Elie Saab Haute Couture sleeveless deep-v neckline gown with black velvet bodice and mini checkerboard print skirt set with sequins, embellished with flowers in silk mousseline, sequins, crystal stones, silk threads and beads. She completed the look with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, an Elie Saab dress, and Neil Lane jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
