Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Dance Into the Stars During Golden Globes Cold Open!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have done some great collaborations in the past and they reunited during the 2017 Golden Globes for a funny appearance in the cold open!

The whole opening sketch was a spoof of the movie La La Land and Justin danced into the stars with Jimmy, just like Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling did during the scene at the Griffith Observatory’s planetarium.

There were a bunch of other great moments during the cold open, including a fun bit with the cast of Stranger Things!