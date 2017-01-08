Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 10:27 pm

Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Dance Into the Stars During Golden Globes Cold Open!

Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Dance Into the Stars During Golden Globes Cold Open!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have done some great collaborations in the past and they reunited during the 2017 Golden Globes for a funny appearance in the cold open!

The whole opening sketch was a spoof of the movie La La Land and Justin danced into the stars with Jimmy, just like Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling did during the scene at the Griffith Observatory’s planetarium.

VIDEO: Watch the full cold open from the Golden Globes!

There were a bunch of other great moments during the cold open, including a fun bit with the cast of Stranger Things!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here