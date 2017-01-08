Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:29 pm

Kardashian Sisters Wish Kris Jenner Good Luck on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Kardashian Sisters Wish Kris Jenner Good Luck on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Kris Jenner is hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes as a correspondent and her daughters couldn’t be more proud!

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney took to their Twitters to write some sweet messages of encouragement to their mom while she took on her hosting duties.

“Who’s watching my mom on the E! red carpet?!?! She’s doing amazing and looks ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ go @KrisJenner #ProudDaughter,” Kim wrote on her account.

Khloe added that Kris was doing a “phenomenal job” and Kourtney agreed!

Click inside to see what Kourtney and Khloe had to say…
Photos: Getty
