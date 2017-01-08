Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:30 pm

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up for Golden Globes 2017

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up for Golden Globes 2017

Keri Russell keeps close to husband Matthew Rhys while arriving at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Americans co-stars were both nominated for the show, for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and Best Actor – Television Series Drama, respectively.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keri Russell

Sadly, Keri lost out to Claire Foy from The Crown, and Matthew got beat out by Goliath‘s Billy Bob Thornton.

FYI: Keri is wearing a J. Mendel dress, Azzedine Alaia shoes, an M2Malletier bag, and Celano earrings.
