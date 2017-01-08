Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up for Golden Globes 2017

Keri Russell keeps close to husband Matthew Rhys while arriving at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Americans co-stars were both nominated for the show, for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and Best Actor – Television Series Drama, respectively.

Sadly, Keri lost out to Claire Foy from The Crown, and Matthew got beat out by Goliath‘s Billy Bob Thornton.

FYI: Keri is wearing a J. Mendel dress, Azzedine Alaia shoes, an M2Malletier bag, and Celano earrings.