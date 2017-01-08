Kerry Washington Shines in Gold at the 2017 Golden Globes

Kerry Washington looked completely stunning while at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 39-year-old actress donned a gorgeous gold dress while walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kerry was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Confirmation but the award went to Sarah Paulson.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Sophia Webster shoes.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!