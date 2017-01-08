Kit Harington Gives a Jon Snow Gasp in Golden Globes 2017 Opening!

Kit Harington as featured in the cold open for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in a hilarious moment where he reenacted the moment his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow came back to life!

The 30-year-old actor, who was not seen on the red carpet at the event on Sunday (January 8), is seen in the back of a limo for the opening when he comes back to life.

Game of Thrones is nominated for Best Drama Series tonight and the show’s actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, and Liam Cunningham were all on the carpet.

FYI: Nikolaj is wearing an Isaia tuxedo with Tod’s shoes and a Panerai watch.