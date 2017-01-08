Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Arrive in Style for Golden Globes 2017

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one hot couple!

The pair walked the red carpet looking so chic at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kristen is set to take the stage later this evening to present an award. Stay tuned!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC! We will be live-blogging the show as well, so stick with JJ all night.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Jenny Packham gown, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Harry Winston jewels.