'La La Land' Wins Every Golden Globe Possible, Breaks Record!

La La Land won every award that it was nominated for at the 2017 Golden Globes and it broke the record for the most awards won by a movie at the show!

The film picked up seven awards total, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The other awards that the movie won were Best Actor and Best Actress, both in Musical or Comedy, for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay for Damien Chazelle, Best Original Score for Justin Hurwitz, and Best Original Song for “City of Stars.”

Congrats to the team on an amazing feat!