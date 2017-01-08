'Live by Night' Co-Stars Sienna Miller & Zoe Saldana Are Glowing at Golden Globes!

Sienna Miller and Zoe Saldana looked absolutely radiant on the Golden Globes red carpet today!

The Live by Night co-stars both stepped out in full-length gowns with eye-catching details at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Both ladies will be presenting tonight during the show.

Zoe was joined by her hubby, artist Marco Perego.

“Golden Globes bound… with you!” she wrote on Instagram on the way to the event along with the adorable photo below.

Don’t miss Live by Night when it hits theaters on January 13!

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

FYI: Sienna is wearing Michael Kors. Zoe is wearing Gucci with Bulgari jewelry.