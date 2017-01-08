Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:55 pm

'Loving' Stars Ruth Negga & Joel Edgerton Attend Golden Globes 2017 as Nominees!

'Loving' Stars Ruth Negga & Joel Edgerton Attend Golden Globes 2017 as Nominees!

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton are nominees for their movie Loving and they both hit the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

The two actors looked amazing while hitting the carpet at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ruth is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama while Joel is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

FYI: Ruth is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Joel is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo, waistcoat, shirt, and bowtie.
