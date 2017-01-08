Top Stories
2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 2:47 pm

Mariah Carey Explains What Happened on NYE In Her Own Words: 'I Was Foiled'

Mariah Carey Explains What Happened on NYE In Her Own Words: 'I Was Foiled'

Mariah Carey is addressing exactly what happened on New Year’s Eve, in her own words.

The 46-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter on Sunday (January 8) to share an audio recording explaining her thoughts on her performance.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control,” Mariah began.

She went on to explain that factors such as the cold temperature, loud crowds and faulty ear pieces set her up to fail.

Mariah added, “Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. …I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

She also stated that she plans to take a break from the media and social media but will continue to fulfill her profession obligations.

Listen to Mariah‘s entire explanation below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: John Nacion Imaging/Startraksphoto.Com
Posted to: Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
  • lorelai

    Why is she still talking about it? Everybody’s already moved on to other gossip stories.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here