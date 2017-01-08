Mariah Carey Explains What Happened on NYE In Her Own Words: 'I Was Foiled'

Mariah Carey is addressing exactly what happened on New Year’s Eve, in her own words.

The 46-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter on Sunday (January 8) to share an audio recording explaining her thoughts on her performance.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control,” Mariah began.

She went on to explain that factors such as the cold temperature, loud crowds and faulty ear pieces set her up to fail.

Mariah added, “Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. …I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

She also stated that she plans to take a break from the media and social media but will continue to fulfill her profession obligations.

Listen to Mariah‘s entire explanation below…