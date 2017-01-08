Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 10:11 pm

Matt Bomer & Naomi Campbell Present Together at Golden Globes 2017

Matt Bomer & Naomi Campbell Present Together at Golden Globes 2017

Matt Bomer looks super handsome while hitting the carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor presented Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series or TV Movie alongside Naomi Campbell.

“Double the trouble, double the fun ❤️👊🏿💪🏿🙌🏿❤️ @MattBomer #Golden,” Naomi tweeted.

FYI: Naomi is wearing Atelier Versace.

10+ pictures inside of Matt Bomer and Naomi Campbell at the Globes
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 01
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 02
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 03
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 04
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 05
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 06
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 07
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 08
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 09
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 10
matt bomer naomi campbell 2017 golden globes 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Matt Bomer, Naomi Campbell

