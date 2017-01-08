Matt Bomer & Naomi Campbell Present Together at Golden Globes 2017

Matt Bomer looks super handsome while hitting the carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor presented Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series or TV Movie alongside Naomi Campbell.

“Double the trouble, double the fun ❤️👊🏿💪🏿🙌🏿❤️ @MattBomer #Golden,” Naomi tweeted.

FYI: Naomi is wearing Atelier Versace.

