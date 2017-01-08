Meryl Streep Mingles at Golden Globes 2017 Before Cecil B. DeMille Award!

Meryl Streep is mingling with the stars at the 2017 Golden Globes!

This year at the show, Meryl is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Each year, the award is presented to an artist with “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Meryl is an eight time Golden Globe winner!

Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese have received the award in past years.

Congrats to Meryl on the huge honor! Stay tuned for her full speech later on in the show.