Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:55 pm

Meryl Streep Mingles at Golden Globes 2017 Before Cecil B. DeMille Award!

Meryl Streep Mingles at Golden Globes 2017 Before Cecil B. DeMille Award!

Meryl Streep is mingling with the stars at the 2017 Golden Globes!

This year at the show, Meryl is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Each year, the award is presented to an artist with “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Meryl is an eight time Golden Globe winner!

Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese have received the award in past years.

Congrats to Meryl on the huge honor! Stay tuned for her full speech later on in the show.

Just Jared on Facebook
meryl streep golden globes 2017 01
meryl streep golden globes 2017 02
meryl streep golden globes 2017 03
meryl streep golden globes 2017 04
meryl streep golden globes 2017 05
meryl streep golden globes 2017 06
meryl streep golden globes 2017 07
meryl streep golden globes 2017 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Meryl Streep, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here