Michelle Williams, Tom Hiddleston, & Ruth Negga Bring Their Style to BAFTA Tea Party
Michelle Williams is pretty in pink as she arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 7) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old Manchester by the Sea actress was joined at the event by fellow actors Ruth Negga and Tom Hiddleston.
Other guests at the event included Transparent co-stars Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass.
Sterling K Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe joined his American Crime Story: The People Vs OJ Simpson co-star Cuba Gooding Jr at the event as well.
FYI: Ruth is wearing a dress by The Vampire’s Wife. Michelle is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.
