Sun, 08 January 2017 at 3:12 pm
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Took Another Step in Their Relationship!
- Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s parents met over dinner in Malibu – TMZ
- Mariah Carey is taking a social media hiatus after her NYE performance – Radar
- Selena Gomez and David Henrie had an adorable reunion and talked Wizards of Waverly Place – Just Jared Jr
- Ryan Reynolds wants to take Deadpool to the Oscars – Lainey Gossip
- Alexis Bledel spills on whether there will be more Gilmore Girls – The Hollywood Reporter
