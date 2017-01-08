Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:26 pm

Milo Ventimiglia & Sterling K. Brown Rep 'This Is Us' at Golden Globes 2017 With Justin Hartley

Milo Ventimiglia & Sterling K. Brown Rep 'This Is Us' at Golden Globes 2017 With Justin Hartley

The men of This Is Us make their arrivals at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Ron Cephas Jones cleaned up nicely for the red carpet.

Sterling brought along wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Justin walked alongside his fiancee Chrishell Stause.

The show is nominated for Best Drama against The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and Westworld.

Meanwhile, their co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz are up for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

FYI: Milo is wearing Ralph Lauren. Sterling is wearing Kenneth Cole with a Movado watch.

