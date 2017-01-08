Top Stories
2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 3:05 pm

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Next Slide »

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Every year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses a celebrity’s child to be Miss Golden Globe and help hand out the trophies on stage at the Golden Globe Awards.

While most of them didn’t end up being famous, there are quite a few who have went on to be big celebrities. There have even been some “Mr. Golden Globe” choices in the mix!

This year’s choice for Miss Golden Globe is a trio of young beauties – Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

Click through the slideshow to meet some of the most notable past Miss Golden Globes…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2016 Golden Globes, 2017 Golden Globes, Anne Archer, Corinne Foxx, Dakota Johnson, Francesca Eastwood, Freddie Prinze Jr, Gia Mantegna, Golden Globes, Greer Grammer, Laura Dern, Melanie Griffith, Rumer Willis

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://goo.gl/T9H4d9 FakeABaby

    I’m sure Corinne will be amazing!

  • Ariana

    She is really beautiful. I don’t mind seeing her in movies!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here