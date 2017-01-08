Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Every year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses a celebrity’s child to be Miss Golden Globe and help hand out the trophies on stage at the Golden Globe Awards.

While most of them didn’t end up being famous, there are quite a few who have went on to be big celebrities. There have even been some “Mr. Golden Globe” choices in the mix!

This year’s choice for Miss Golden Globe is a trio of young beauties – Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

