Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:00 am

Miss Golden Globe 2017: Sophia, Sistine, & Scarlet Stallone Reveal What They're Wearing Tonight!

Miss Golden Globe 2017: Sophia, Sistine, & Scarlet Stallone Reveal What They're Wearing Tonight!

What will the three daughters of Sylvester Stallone be sporting on stage at this evening’s 2017 Golden Globes?

Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, are opening up about their fashion choices for the big night.

“I think we’re all going to have the same color scheme so we match in that department but each have a different style that complements our body shape and incorporates each of our individual personalities in each look,” Sistine told People.

“Since I’m the oldest, I try to stay a bit more sophisticated and keep it simple,” Sophia added. “Out of everyone I think Sistine can rock the complex, cool, rocker look.”

In case you missed it, get to know the sisters with these fun facts!
